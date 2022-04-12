Stephen McKean

Services will be held at a later date for Stephen Randolph McKean, age 68, of Picayune, MS who passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Tug Boat Captain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John R McKean and Elsie May Jones; and his brother, David Ralph McKean.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Gary Wayne McKean and Michael McKean; his nieces, Mandy Green and Danah McKean; his nephews, David McKean, Jr. and Chad McKean.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

