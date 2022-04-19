St. Tammany coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run
Published 10:39 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed by a hit-and-run driver last night near Covington.
Murphy Majoria, 40, of 20253 Madison Ave., Covington, died at Lakeview Regional Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle on Helenbirg Road. An autopsy will be conducted to determine precise cause of death.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.