St. Tammany coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed by a hit-and-run driver last night near Covington.

Murphy Majoria, 40, of 20253 Madison Ave., Covington, died at Lakeview Regional Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle on Helenbirg Road. An autopsy will be conducted to determine precise cause of death.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.