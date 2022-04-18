Mississippi Gulf Coast rallied after dropping the opener in its MACCC softball doubleheader at Holmes on Friday, winning the second 7-4.

The Bulldogs lost the opener 4-2 at Goodman.

Darcy Novak (So., Hurley/East Central) singled in a tying run in the second innings, and Kate Brannan (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise) doubled in another. Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) followed with a three-run homer for a 5-1 lead.

Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights) added an RBI single in the second, and Brannan added her second RBI double in the third for a 7-1 lead.

Jovi Jones picked up the win in the circle, with Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) coming in for the last three outs to record a save.

Breanna Green (So., Saraland, Ala./Saraland) had an RBI single in the first game, as did Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City).

Gulf Coast is now 19-20 overall, 11-7 MACCC. Holmes is 24-12, 9-11.

The Bulldogs are back in action Wednesday when they host Southwest Mississippi at Ross-Smith Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

