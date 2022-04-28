Softball needs a sweep plus help Friday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast needs to sweep Mississippi Delta in its softball regular-season finale in Moorhead to keep its slim chance of making the postseason alive.

The Bulldogs start their Friday doubleheader at noon. The games will be streamed athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1ER7Ba0cxM.

Gulf Coast is a game behind Hinds and Holmes, which are tied for eighth. The Bulldogs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Hinds, which plays East Mississippi in its final game. Holmes, which plays Jones, holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Gulf Coast.

Records

MGCCC: 20-25/12-14 MACCC, 10 th place in conference

place in conference Mississippi Delta: 11-29/6-18 MACCC, 12th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost twice at No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln on Tuesday, falling 8-2 and 7-2.

Delta split against East Mississippi on Tuesday, losing 5-1 and winning 6-0.

Previous Meeting

On April 25, 2021, Gulf Coast swept Delta in a pair of five-inning games at Perkinston, winning 9-0 and 13-4.

Postseason Schedule

May 4-7, MACCC Tournament, at Jones or Copiah-Lincoln

May 11-14, NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, at MACCC champion

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.