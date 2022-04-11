Slidell woman killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Covington – Shortly after 11:20 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near of LA Hwy 1077 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Avery Natal of Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Natal was eastbound, in the left lane, on Interstate 12 in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. At the same time, a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer was eastbound, in the right lane, on Interstate 12. For reasons still under investigation, the Hyundai traveled into the right lane and struck the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer. After striking the Freightliner, the Hyundai traveled off of the roadway to the right and into the tree line.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Natal sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.