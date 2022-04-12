Simon Moore

“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” I Timothy 4:6-7

Mr. Simon Ephrium Moore, born on October 13, 1938, to the late Charles and Annella Lightsey Moore of St. Joe, LA.

Simon enlisted in the Navy in the 1960’s, and while enlisted, his two daughters were born Cynthia Moore and Simone Ford. God continued to enlarge his family with three daughters and two sons, Charlotte Spears, Rhonda Harris, Paulett Peoples, Charles Hall III and Dezoray Spears.

Simon Ephrium Moore passed away in his daughter’s home in Picayune, MS, surrounded by his family on April 3, 2022, at the age of 83.

His memories will be cherished by his two daughters, Cynthia Moore (Phillips) Dussett and Simone (Kenneth) Ford; one sister, Hester Laurant; two brothers, Rowland Moore and Otis Moore; one brother-in-law, Samuel Spears; seven grandchildren, Terrion Moore, Terrineshia Sandifer and Gregory Sandifer, Sanitra Smith, James Ford III, Sharon Ford and Justin Ford, four great-grandchildren, Braeden Hall, Myah Ford, Quentin Ford, and Zion Ford, two God-daughters, Tyisha Graves and Iris Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service follows promptly at First Baptist Church, 401 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune MS. Pastor, Dr. Toney Lambert will be the officiant. Interment will be in the Salvation Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Joe, LA.

Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA.