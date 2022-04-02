Sheriff’s Department conducts drug arrests

Several suspects were arrested for drug related offenses during the month of March by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff David Allison said one of those arrests took place on March 9, when the detectives received information that 32-year-old Timothy Campbell, of 375 Slade Woodard Rd., Poplarville, was living under a bridge along Progress Road.

Knowing warrants had been issued for his arrest for probation violations, fleeing law enforcement and several other offenses, detectives went to that area in an to attempt to locate Campbell.

When they arrived, a juvenile female was seen near a campfire and a tent was seen nearby. As the detectives approached, the juvenile alerted Campbell that they were coming, Allison said.

Campbell exited the tent and attempted to flee, but was captured after a short chase. A search of his person and possessions discovered he possessed a piece of foil with a residue suspected to be from methamphetamine along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, Allison said.

Campbell was then taken into custody for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, contempt of court, resisting arrest by fleeing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a warrant with the Picayune Police Department for possession of paraphernalia, warrants from the Poplarville Police Department for resisting arrest by fleeing from an incident that occurred several days prior, speeding, no insurance, driving while license suspended, reckless driving and no tag, Allison said.

The juvenile was taken into custody on the offense of hindering prosecution for alerting Campbell that they were approaching the camp site, Allison said.

In another incident that took place on March 9, narcotics detectives went to a home at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in response to a complaint lodged by another resident of the home that heroin was allegedly found within the home, Allison said.

When they arrived, the heroin was recovered from the resident who called the complaint in, which allegedly belonged to 27-year-old Devin Brown, who also lived at that address, Allison said. Further investigation into the incident gathered enough evidence to show the heroin belonged to Brown, leading to his arrest for possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Allison said the amount of heroin recovered was enough for about 50 hits.