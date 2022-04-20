Sheriff’s Department arrests several on drug offenses

Checking into community complaints and conducting proactive patrols by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of several suspects for drug related offenses.

On March 10, at about 2:30 that afternoon, narcotics detectives with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department along with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, conducted a stop on a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Robert Walker of 15435 Karrie Lane, Covington, La., for careless driving, Sheriff David Allison said.

During the stop, the smell of marijuana was detected in the vehicle, so Walker was asked to exit and a search was conducted. Allison said that in the search, the detectives found about a pound of a substance suspected to be marijuana in a black box within the vehicle.

After he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and his vehicle was impounded, further investigation determined Walker had allegedly hidden more marijuana at another location within the county.

The MBN agents and local detectives then conducted a search at a home along Albert Prince Road where about another pound of suspected marijuana was found along with a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, Allison said. Discussion with the residents at the home determined they were unaware the controlled substances were being stored there, and were allegedly dropped off by Walker during a previous visit, Allison said.

The suspected crack cocaine was sent to the crime lab for testing to positively identify it, and if that test comes back positive Walker will be additionally charged with possession of crack cocaine, Allison said.

Allison added that he would like to thank the MBN agents for their time and effort to assist in working that case.

Another case was worked by the Sheriff’s Department on March 15, where deputies on patrol near the state line along Interstate 59 observed a Ford F-150 being operated in a careless manner, resulting in a stop at the 3 mile marker.

While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Allison said that investigative techniques determined the passenger, 33-year-old Ryan Smith of 272 McNeill Steephollow Rd., was possibly in possession of contraband. A subsequent search located a cap from a syringe, a glass pipe and some methamphetamine being found on or near the passenger seat, Allison said.

Smith was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia while the driver was issued a citation for careless driving and released at the scene after it was determined the driver had no involvement in the contraband, Allison said.

The next day, in a separate case, narcotics detectives working the area of Rock Ranch Road at about 5 p.m. saw a mini bike being driven along the public road. Allison said the patrol was part of the department’s effort to follow up on community complaints of alleged drug activity in the area.

A stop of the mini bike identified the operator as 31-year-old Anthony Boudouin of 535 Rock Ranch Rd., and during interactions with Boudouin, enough evidence was secured to conduct a search. In that search he was found to possess multiple bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags and a small amount of heroin, Allison said. Continued investigation determined Boudouin was allegedly using the mini bike to deliver drugs to people, Allison said.

Boudouin was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin and he was given a verbal warning on the traffic violations, Allison said.