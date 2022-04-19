Second phase of alley project in Picayune nearing completion

Starting in Feb. 14, 2022, Picayune Main Street Inc. began building the second phase of its Creative Outdoor Spaces Project.

Just like the first phase, West Canal Street will be home that second phase of the alley project. It too will feature picnic tables, stylish furniture and a stage to host live performances. The new alley and its murals will focus on the history of Picayune.

Picayune Main Street’s first phase of the alley project, Canal Place, won a Community Economic Development Award.

So far the West Canal Street alley has been power washed and cleaned, one mural is already complete and the stage is erected with the backdrop is undergoing a new paint job. The alley is near completion and all that needs to be done are several installations.

“Hopefully it will be ready to go in about two weeks,” said Picayune Main Street Inc. Director Reba Beebe.

Two more murals will be part of the project, and all the furniture is in hand and awaiting installation. Installation of the furniture will begin once a cover is installed over the stage, and painting is done on the stage’s backdrop. A fence will also be installed inside the alleyway.