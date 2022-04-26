Funeral Services for Ruby Nell Harris, age 87, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Central Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Central Baptist Church.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Billy Galloway and Rev. Clark Stewart will officiate the service.

A native of Pelahatchie, MS, she was a retired Teacher at Pearl River County School District for 31 years and a member of Central Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 devoted years, Mike Harris; parents, Ruby Lee Thrash and Verna Bates Thrash; brothers, R. L. Thrash, G. J. Thrash, and Odell Thrash.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marie (Kent) Whitfield; sons, Irwin Harris and Michael Harris; grandchildren, Nathan (Amber) Whitfield and Kelcey (Mason) Becnel; great grandchildren, Ashton, Anson, Harrison, and Parker; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House, 2201 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803.

The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Oaks Assisted Living and the in-home caretakers, Mrs. Barbara Loveless, Ms. Cherayl Penton, Ms. Betsy Bauman, and Ms. Beth Claven, for the exceptional love, care, and friendship given to their mother.