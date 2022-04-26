Rotary Club and Picayune student go fishing

The Rotary Club of Picayune hosted a fishing trip for special needs students Tuesday morning as part of a return to their annual fishing rodeo.

The children arrived to the private lake on a beautiful, sunny morning to go fishing, eat burgers and hot dogs and give receive medals participating. Rotary Club of Picayune has held this fishing trip for over 20 years and now after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it’s back in action, said Rotary Club of Picayune President Brandon Rhodes.

More than 140 students came out to the private lake Tuesday morning to catch fish. The students were also given medals from Riverbanks engraving after the event and Consolidated Aggregates donated the food and supplies.

Once the children arrived to the lake, their energy and excitement filled the 150-acre property. Every child had their own fishing pole and enough space to work their lines. In no time after dropping lines in the water, the participants were getting a bite from fish. Picayune’s third grader Justin caught the first fish of the day, a feat that put a smile on his face for the rest of the day. Ninth grader Jeremiah said he loves fishing and has been doing it since he was a kid. He got right into the hang of things catching two fish to start the day. Further down the lake, kindergartener Ava was fishing over a balcony when she got her first bite. She was all smiles while reeling in her catch.

“It’s just a great day for the kids to be outdoors, do something different, it’s exciting, it’s relaxing to them. Fresh air, beautiful day and it puts a smile on their face every time they come up here and that’s what we like to see,” said Rhodes.

“It’s something they’ll always remember,” he said.