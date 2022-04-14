Graveside Funeral Services for Raymond Gerald Wade, age 79, of Slidell, LA, who passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Picayune, MS will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 18, 2022 from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate at the service.

A native of Newark, NJ, he was a retired Petty Officer E6 in the US Navy and a GGMC Brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Wade and Marie Leonard Wade; grandson, Dalton Lane.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Darlene R. (Richard) Forrest and Lynn (Kris) Williford; grandchildren, Nathan Wade-Forrest, Thomas Wade-Forrest, Colton Forrest, Jared Williford, Kaleb Williford, and Makenna Williford; brother, James (Edna) Wade.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org in memory of Ray Ray.