PRCC’s 2nd Wildcat Experience a big hit with prospective students

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Poplarville campus was bustling with excitement from prospective students last Tuesday. The River hosted its second Wildcat Experience in the Centennial Courtyard, welcoming hundreds of high schoolers who got to see what PRCC is all about. The afternoon was packed with fun activities, food and all the information a prospective student might need. Families were also treated to free admission to that evening’s baseball doubleheader at Dub Herring Park and a performance inside the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

When entering the courtyard, prospective students and their parents were greeted with colorful and elaborate Wildcat Experience signage constructed by Sign Gypsies of Pearl River. The entrance of the Administration Building and inside of Crosby Hall were decked out by Ballon Bash.

Attendees met with PRCC faculty and staff representing a wide array of departments. Everything from steps a prospective student needs to take to become a Wildcat to programs and activities available across the three campuses were all housed at booths set up around the Centennial Courtyard. Many of the booths also had giveaways and snacks for those students who stopped to visit.

Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute and the Baptist Student Union all had student representatives ready to answer questions.

Along with the informational component, those gathered were able to watch student groups in action including the UCA National Champion PRCC Cheerleaders, the String of Pearls dance team, and the Spirit of the River Marching Band’s drumline provided the beat. Guests were also treated to free refreshments including the very popular Kona Ice as well as popcorn and cotton candy provided by the Wildcat Den.

Recruiters and River Navigators also provided tours of the campus. Photo opportunities were scattered around for students to take pictures commemorating the event.

“PRCC’s Office of Recruitment was happy to host hundreds of prospective students during this amazing event,” said Coordinator of Recruitment & Marketing Kari Eve Valence. “This was the perfect opportunity to have all of our PRCC departments and organizations showcase their love for The River and tell prospective members of the Wildcat Family what it really means to live the Wildcat Way, with pride, respect, class, and character.”

Miss PRCC, Hannah Smith, greeted students and helped them find the booths and activities.

“It is hands down the greatest place on earth,” she said. “Definitely a great place to further your education. All of your teachers love you like they are your parents.”

Many of the students who attended had already decided to become a part of the Wildcat family. The main reasons for their decision included the variety of programs PRCC offers and the school’s affordability.

Gavin Medine from Hancock High was thankful for the chance to visit campus.

“I plan to go here in the fall,” she said, “so now we’re here to do the tour to check it out.”

Valence summed up the Wildcat Experience nicely.

“Feedback from students, parents, and PRCC participants have all been positive and enthusiastic and we’re already making plans for the next event,” she said.

GETTING STARTED AT PRCC

Enrolling at Pearl River Community College requires just four simple steps:

1. Apply for Admissions online and have your transcript sent

2. Apply for Financial Aid, including doing your FASFA

3. Apply for Housing if needed

4. Sign up for ROAR, our orientation program to help you have the BEST experience as a Wildcat

Visit PRCC.EDU/Admissions to become a Wildcat today.

Anyone interested in a tour of the Forrest County Campus or Poplarville Campus can reach out to the Office of Recruitment by calling 601-403-1197, emailing recruitment@ prcc.edu, or visiting the webpage Prcc.edu/recruitment.

HALF-PRICE TUITION FOR SUMMER 2022

For Summer 2022, PRCC will be offering half-price tuition for all students attending, whether full-time or part-time. Many of the classes are offered online to allow students to complete the work on a more flexible schedule.

All that is needed to receive this discount is to register for the classes. The college will adjust the fees for you.

TIKTOK SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST

Three students will win either a full or half-price tuition scholarship for Fall 2022.

New and returning students are invited to share their main character energy through a video on TikTok. To be eligible to win, the student must use the hashtags #MainCharacter #MainCharacterEnergy #MainCharacterPRCC and tag PRCC’s official TikTok account @PRCC_Wildcats. Students are encouraged to be creative with their submissions.

To be eligible, you must have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of our six county districts (Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion and Pearl River.)