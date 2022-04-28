PRCC William Lewis Honors Institute holds 2022 Medallion Ceremony

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute at Pearl River Community College held its annual Medallion Ceremony in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts on the Poplarville campus Monday.

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood assisted Dr. Jennifer Seal, dean of the Honors Institute on the Poplarville Campus, in welcoming the students, family, friends, and faculty in attendance.

“The medallions distributed today represent the time and commitment required as honors students,” said Breerwood. “Putting on the medallion cements you into the legacy of the college.

“We are all proud of you and look forward to wonderful things in your future.”

Dr. Ryan Ruckel, dean of the Honors Institute on the Forrest County Campus, provided an overview of the institute. This included its creation in 2011 with the vision to expand PRCC’s base of intellectually gifted students and to provide exceptional opportunities for these students.

“These graduates are headed to universities across the state and country,” said Ruckel. “They have a collective total of approximately half a million dollars of scholarships awarded with more like the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke scholarship still unannounced.”

To receive a medallion, students had to complete at least 21 hours of honors coursework and maintain a cumulative 3.4 grade point average. The honors coursework covers the same material as covered in regular sections of a course but in greater depth with more opportunity for students to pursue individual interests.

Jackson Bowering and Peyton Scanlon, both from Petal and attending the Forrest County Campus, as well as Carlee Cockrell of Magee and Maggie Gressett of Lake, both attending the Poplarville Campus, were chosen to say a few words on behalf of their compatriots.

“Honors is not just about bettering yourself intellectually, it is about bettering yourself as a person,” said Bowering. These professors are dedicated to their students and have truly shown us what it means to be passionate about something.”

Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President for Forrest County Center, Allied Health, and Nursing Programs, shared information about each student’s achievements and associations as a PRCC student. The physical presentation of the medallion was done by Dr. Breerwood and Dr. Seal.

STUDENTS AWARDED AN HONORS MEDALLION

Anna Barnett of Poplarville (did not attend ceremony)

Dalton Bond of Petal

Jackson Bowering of Petal

Cassady Bradford of Saucier

Mckenna Byrd of Petal

Carlee Cockrell of Magee

Patrick Dunkle of Petal

Hannah Embry of Vicksburg

Sarah Erwin of Poplarville

Jericho Gardner of Petal (did not attend ceremony)

Julia-Grace Garmon of Hattiesburg

Jackson Garner of Petal

Tyler Gomillion of Lakeshore

Maggie Gressett of Lake

Hayley Hymel of Sumrall

Elvin Jackson of Hattiesburg (did not attend ceremony)

Camellia Jones of Seminary

Annie Ladner of Perkinston

Hanna Lambert of Richton

Lauren Lee of Picayune

Shui Lin of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China

Haleigh Marbury of Hattiesburg

Lindsey Mclaughlin of Columbia

Jenna Mcraney of Sumrall

Belle Moeller of Picayune

Aren Peterson of Kiln

Adamari Posados of Hattiesburg

Allyna Pytleski of Petal

Sydney Salter of Vancleave

Peyton Scanlon of Petal

Lori Steele of Purvis

Bradley Stines of Poplarville

Brookelynn Stuart of Sumrall

Myles Tate of Sumrall

Ryan Wallace of Hattiesburg

Madilyn Waters of Laurel

Genesis Williams of Lumberton

Brianna Wood of Picayune

