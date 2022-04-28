PRCC William Lewis Honors Institute holds 2022 Medallion Ceremony
Published 2:40 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute at Pearl River Community College held its annual Medallion Ceremony in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts on the Poplarville campus Monday.
PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood assisted Dr. Jennifer Seal, dean of the Honors Institute on the Poplarville Campus, in welcoming the students, family, friends, and faculty in attendance.
“The medallions distributed today represent the time and commitment required as honors students,” said Breerwood. “Putting on the medallion cements you into the legacy of the college.
“We are all proud of you and look forward to wonderful things in your future.”
Dr. Ryan Ruckel, dean of the Honors Institute on the Forrest County Campus, provided an overview of the institute. This included its creation in 2011 with the vision to expand PRCC’s base of intellectually gifted students and to provide exceptional opportunities for these students.
“These graduates are headed to universities across the state and country,” said Ruckel. “They have a collective total of approximately half a million dollars of scholarships awarded with more like the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke scholarship still unannounced.”
To receive a medallion, students had to complete at least 21 hours of honors coursework and maintain a cumulative 3.4 grade point average. The honors coursework covers the same material as covered in regular sections of a course but in greater depth with more opportunity for students to pursue individual interests.
Jackson Bowering and Peyton Scanlon, both from Petal and attending the Forrest County Campus, as well as Carlee Cockrell of Magee and Maggie Gressett of Lake, both attending the Poplarville Campus, were chosen to say a few words on behalf of their compatriots.
“Honors is not just about bettering yourself intellectually, it is about bettering yourself as a person,” said Bowering. These professors are dedicated to their students and have truly shown us what it means to be passionate about something.”
Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President for Forrest County Center, Allied Health, and Nursing Programs, shared information about each student’s achievements and associations as a PRCC student. The physical presentation of the medallion was done by Dr. Breerwood and Dr. Seal.
STUDENTS AWARDED AN HONORS MEDALLION
Anna Barnett of Poplarville (did not attend ceremony)
Dalton Bond of Petal
Jackson Bowering of Petal
Cassady Bradford of Saucier
Mckenna Byrd of Petal
Carlee Cockrell of Magee
Patrick Dunkle of Petal
Hannah Embry of Vicksburg
Sarah Erwin of Poplarville
Jericho Gardner of Petal (did not attend ceremony)
Julia-Grace Garmon of Hattiesburg
Jackson Garner of Petal
Tyler Gomillion of Lakeshore
Maggie Gressett of Lake
Hayley Hymel of Sumrall
Elvin Jackson of Hattiesburg (did not attend ceremony)
Camellia Jones of Seminary
Annie Ladner of Perkinston
Hanna Lambert of Richton
Lauren Lee of Picayune
Shui Lin of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China
Haleigh Marbury of Hattiesburg
Lindsey Mclaughlin of Columbia
Jenna Mcraney of Sumrall
Belle Moeller of Picayune
Aren Peterson of Kiln
Adamari Posados of Hattiesburg
Allyna Pytleski of Petal
Sydney Salter of Vancleave
Peyton Scanlon of Petal
Lori Steele of Purvis
Bradley Stines of Poplarville
Brookelynn Stuart of Sumrall
Myles Tate of Sumrall
Ryan Wallace of Hattiesburg
Madilyn Waters of Laurel
Genesis Williams of Lumberton
Brianna Wood of Picayune
