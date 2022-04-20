PRCC Brownstone filled with music at the 2022 Wind Ensemble spring concert

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College was bursting with activity last Tuesday night as the Wind Ensemble brought pleasing melodies to the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

With graduation ceremonies just a few short weeks away, the concert was the last time for some of the students to play their instruments at PRCC.

“I love band,” sophomore Sarah Harrington said. “I’ve been doing it since fifth grade. Thinking about doing it for the last time in college…its bittersweet.”

The groups were under the direction of Mike Bass. He was assisted by Assistant Directors Jerry Pickering and Dr. Andrew Gilstrap.

Bass reminded the students, “No matter how far they travel, they will always have a band family to come home to.”

Selections on the program included Accolade by Brad Massey, Pony Express by Chris M. Bernotas, Marche Diabolique by Brian Balmages, American Riversongs by Pierre La Plante, A Song for Friends by Larry Daehn, Arabian Dances by Roland Barrett, West Side story by Bernstein with arrangement by Bocook, and Ignition by Todd Stalter. Conducting of the pieces was split between Bass and Pickering.

Many of those attending had a family member or friend in the band. However, the audience also included prospective students who attended the Wildcat Experience earlier in the day as well as community members who appreciate the live music and venue.

Gnaita Night and her husband came for the music.

“I loved it,” she said. “I thought it was great. Those kids are marvelous.”

Sharon Bilbo of Poplarville came for her son Jared Bilbo’s final performance.

“It was awesome,” she said. “I just hate that it was the last one for some of the sophomores.”

Bilbo summed up what many of the sophomores were feeling when he said, “It’s a good last ride.”

FINAL PERFORMANCE FOR SCHOOL YEAR

The Voices and JazzCats will be performing on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the final concert of the school year. Tickets are $7 per seat and are available for advance purchase at prcc.edu/brownstone/events or at the door the night of the performance.

