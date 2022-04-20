PRCC Alumni Awards honorees announced for 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College Development Foundation will be hosting their annual Alumni Awards Banquet on Thursday, May 12. The event provides the opportunity to celebrate alumni and community partnerships that support PRCC.

The banquet will be held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited to once again host events and recognize the many contributions that our alumni and supporters provide to our college,” said Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris. “This support is essential to the success of our Foundation for current and future Wildcats.

“PRCC graduates work, live, and give to our local communities. We are proud of the outstanding commitment to excellence that each of these honorees represent.”

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting our website at prcc.edu/alumni or by calling Mary Alice Chandler with the PRCC Development Foundation at (601) 403-1193. Tables may also be purchased directly from the Foundation.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsorship levels begin at $1,000 (Bronze Level), $2,500 (Silver Level) and $5,000 (Gold Level). Please contact the PRCC Development Foundation for sponsorships and packages.

HONOREES FOR 2022

The individuals and companies being honored ARE:

Young Alumnus of the Year: Mrs. Hannah Davis Aucoin, Owner of H & Co. Salon in Poplarville

Alumnus of the Year: Mr. Kevin Hedgepeth, Director of Acute Care Services at Highland Community Hospital

Distinguished Service Award: Mr. Bryan Maxie, Regional Administrator for Forrest Health

Outstanding Partnership: Mississippi Power Company

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. James Sones, Retired PRCC Administrator

