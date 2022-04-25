Powerball jackpot soars to $421 million for Monday’s drawing

Published 2:13 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS — A Monroe County man celebrated a recent birthday by winning the first of the 10 top prizes of $100,000 from the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game, which launched April 5.

After today’s claim, nine prizes of $100,000 remain, along with plenty of prizes at all different levels.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off game from Fulton Tobacco Mart on S. Adams in Fulton.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Growing Jackpots

The jackpots in all the draw games are growing, led by tonight’s Powerball® drawing for $421 million. This is the 30th draw in the current jackpot run. Tuesday’s jackpots are $31 million for the Mega Millions® drawing and $278,000 for Mississippi Match 5.

New Games

Two new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

$2—Match 2 Win: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.79, and the top prize is $20,000.

$5—Jumbo Bucks Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.02, and the top prize is $100,000.

More News

PRC host family health fair

MBI working officer involved shooting in Rankin County

No. 2 Pearl River’s dominant pitching leads to sweep of Delta

Aldermen discuss need for patrol vehicles

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar