Poplarville Board reviews it’s spending habits

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen called a special meeting to review its 2022 adopted budget. The adopted budget ends September 30, 2022.

The Board’s budget total is $2,740,666. In the span of six months the city has spent $1,443,368.68 or 53 percent of its budget. The Board will have $1,297,398 left to spend.

Over the last six months, the majority of the expense has gone to Public Works and streets, the Fire and Police Department and the administration of City Hall.

Streets have received $443,418 for the fiscal year, and so far has spent 54 percent of that for a total of $239,237.

The Fire Department has a total budget of $462,844, of which 40 percent has been spent for a total of $186,994.

The Police Department has received a total budget of $756,769 and has spent nearly 50 percent for a total $372,791.34.

The administration of City Hall has a total revenue stream of $380,552 and has spent nearly 55 percent, for a total of $167,896.

In other business, the Board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.