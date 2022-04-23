Picayune School District to offer summer feeding program

Picayune School District is once again participating in the USDA Summer Feeding Program, offering a free nutritious breakfast and lunch meal to all children 18 years and younger, regardless of enrollment status.

Pending approval from the state agency, the program will run from June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The hours of operation will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Grab and Go meals may be picked up at Nicholson Elementary, Roseland Park Elementary or Southside. Each child must be present in order to receive their free meal.

There is no registration required.

The summer program is also extended to Vacation Bible School programs at area churches. Meals will be delivered to church locations and distributed to children.

Location, hours and dates of operation are subject to change based on community participation.

For more information about the program, please contact Michael Binney, in the Food Service Department, with the Picayune School District.