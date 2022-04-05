Pearl River’s Cole Tolbert and Emily Rigney named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

COLE TOLBERT

Tolbert lands the award after a stellar week on the mound for the No. 1 Pearl River baseball team. He began the week by pitching two no-hit innings against Gulf Coast. He struck out four batters against one walk.

The right-hander then made his first start of the season against East Mississippi and turned in a great outing. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. He tallied seven strikeouts in the game and walked two batters.

The freshman has been a very reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Wildcats. Through 21 innings pitched, Tolbert holds a 1.71 ERA with 31 strikeouts.

EMILY RIGNEY

Rigney was on fire at the plate for the No. 8 Pearl River softball team in last week’s doubleheader sweeps of No. 17 Gulf Coast and East Mississippi. The sophomore finished the week with a .636 batting average while tallying seven runs scored, two RBIs and one walk.

Through 26 games played in the 2022 campaign, the team captain holds a .310 batting average and 15 runs scored.

UP NEXT

Softball returns to action Wednesday in a top-10 matchup against No. 2 Copiah-Lincoln. The doubleheader is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/Gold.

Baseball begins a two-series road trip Wednesday with a matchup against Copiah-Lincoln. The games are set to begin at 3 p.m. and can be viewed at CoLinAthletics.com/watch. The game can also be heard at WRJWRadio.com.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)

Oct. 18: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Justin Jefferson (football)

Oct. 25: Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer) and Alex Emery (men’s soccer)

Nov. 2: Bailey Smith (women’s soccer) and Zach Jones (football)

Nov. 8: Bryanna Taylor (women’s basketball) and Ryley Smith (men’s soccer)

Nov. 15: Gabby Collier (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Dec. 14: Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Jan. 10: Dylan Brumfield (men’s basketball)

Jan. 17: Marcavia Shavers (women’s basketball) and Jaronn Wilkens (men’s basketball)

Jan. 24: Tristen Washington (women’s basketball) and Earl Smith, Jr (men’s basketball)

Jan. 31: Tristen Washington (women’s basketball) and J.D. Allen (men’s basketball)

Feb. 7: Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball) and Ankerion Gross (men’s basketball)

Feb. 14: Brinson Anne Rogers (softball) and D.K. Donaldson (baseball)

Feb. 21: Brinson Anne Rogers (softball) and Tate Parker (baseball)

Feb. 28: Hannah Miller (softball) and Leif Moore (baseball)

March 7: Brandy Scott (women’s basketball) and Jaronn Wilkens (men’s basketball)

March 21: Julianah Overstreet (softball) and Dakota Lee (baseball)

March 28: Brinson Anne Rogers (softball) and Tate Parker (baseball)

