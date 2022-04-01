Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice

Published 11:53 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a boil water notice for Crane Creek Rd., Shaw Rd., Shaw Smith Rd., Perkinston, Ms and surrounding area who were without water on March 31,2022, due to a broken water line.

 

Boil your water for one minute before drinking.

Samples will be taken and sent to the Ms State Dept. Of Health. when we receive the results, we fill lift the boil water notice.

