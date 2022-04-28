Patricia Vaughn

Patricia Elizabeth Vaughn of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 82.

Patricia resided in Picayune for most of her life. She enjoyed puzzle books and taking care of her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Rae Cressionnie (Michael), and Brenda Lee Lee; son, Joseph Scott Vaughn (Lisa); sister, Kathy Brennan (Bob); grandchildren, Alicia Duran, Aaron Keenum, Joshua Keenum, Colby Vaughn, Riley Vaughn, Ross Lee, Aileen Fisher, Robbie Loveless, Jared Loveless, Faith Cressionnie, Tyler Rushing, Cadin Rushing, and Tricia Craft; six great-grandchildren and one Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded by her parents, Curtis Vernon Davidson and Mary Elizabeth Davidson; husband, Joseph Lyle Vaughn; and sister, Donna Hutson.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Union Baptist Church.