Overnight runway closures planned at Stennis Airport for lighting improvements

KILN, MISS. – Stennis International Airport will have overnight runway closures this month as a lighting improvement project proceeds.

The temporary closures will begin at 8pm and end at 6am each day through April 27. In addition to the runway, Taxiway C and a portion of Taxiway A will be closed each night.

The $1.7 million project for runway lighting and electrical improvements includes replacing approximately 100 existing navigational aid, or NAVAID, lights from existing incandescent to new LEDs. NAVAID lighting helps pilots identify the airport, the runway and the appropriate flight path. Over 120,000 linear feet of new wire and underground housing will also be installed.

“The new lights are more energy efficient and will require less maintenance than the existing system,” said Chanse Watson, Stennis International Airport Director. “The new wiring configuration will also provide system redundancy in case any given circuit loses power.”

During the project, partial taxiway closures will also be necessary in April and May. The construction schedule will be updated on Facebook @FlyStennis. Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) will also be issued. For more on the project, call 228.467.7070.

“We appreciate the patience of the flying public while these improvements are made. The closures are being planned to minimize impacts as much as possible,” Watson said.

The project was awarded to Webster Electric Company, of Collinsville. It was funded by a $1.9 million Federal Aviation Administration grant which also covered engineering fees.

“Investments like this ensure Hancock County’s community airport remains a premiere destination for general aviation and military and industry partners,” said Bill Cotter, Hancock County Port and Harbor CEO. “We appreciate the continued support of Sen. Hyde-Smith, Sen. Wicker, Congressman Palazzo and the FAA for making the project possible.”

Located in Kiln, Stennis International is Hancock County’s community airport. It features an 8,500-foot runway rated to carry the world’s largest cargo planes. It is home to 15 aerospace companies serving both general aviation and military aircraft.