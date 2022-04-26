Ocie May Spiers

Funeral Services for Ocie Mae Spiers, age 101, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:00 am at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home and on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Burial will be in Burgetown Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Shane Giadrosich and Bro. Robert Keith Holston Jr. will officiate the service.

A native of Carriere, MS, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and a member of Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ .

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Monroe Penton and Mariah Henley Penton; daughter, Joyce Fay Spiers; son, Samuel Aaron Spiers; 13 brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Giadrosich and Judy Smith; 9 grandchildren, Chad Spiers, Todd Spiers, Angela Spiers, Rev. Shane Giadrosich, Van Giadrosich, Brandy Farmer, Paula Jackson, Travis Smith, and Shasta Smith; 26 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

