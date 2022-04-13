No. 9 Pearl River stumbles on the road against Hinds

RAYMOND, Miss. — The No. 9 Pearl River softball team fell short in both games of its road doubleheader against the Hinds Eagles, dropping game one 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel and game two 7-6.

GAME ONE



Pearl River (21-14 overall; 11-7 MACCC) threatened early in the first inning after Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) walked then stole second, but the Eagle (18-17; 10-10) pitcher settled in to retire the next three batters.

Hinds struck in the bottom of the first on an RBI single.

From there, a pitcher’s duel ensued as Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porter’s Chapel Academy) and the Eagle pitcher matched each other pitch-for-pitch.

The lone Hinds run held up as Pearl River was turned away in the seventh, falling 1-0.

Embry finished the game with six innings pitched. She allowed one run on three hits while striking out four.

York, Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), and Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County) all collected a hit.

GAME TWO



Madelyn Burch (Franklinton, La; Bowling Green) got the start in the second game of the day. After a clean first inning, Burch worked herself out of a jam in the second inning to keep the game scoreless.

Hinds broke the deadlock in the third, plating two runs on a pair of singles.

The Wildcats equalized shortly after in the top of the fourth, as Bethany Fewell (Mendenhall) lined a double into left field, scoring Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion). Fewell scored a few moments later after Erin Daughtery (Vancleave) ripped a single just out of reach of the diving shortstop, tying up the game 2-2.

Another pitcher’s duel began as Embry entered the game in relief and kept the Eagle hitters off balance for a few innings.

Hinds recaptured the lead 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth off three straight hits.

Pearl River rallied in the top of the seventh as Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya) lined a triple down the right field line, plating Rigney and Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones) and cutting the deficit to 6-4. The scoring continued as Nance crossed home plate immediately after on an RBI single by Lee. Lee then scored on an Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La) double, tying the game 6-6.

The Eagles were able to weather the storm and close out the inning and take game two in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off.

Burch pitched three innings, allowing two runs and striking out a pair of batters. Embry tallied 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and four walks. She struck out one batter.

Fewell finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Miller and Rigney finished with two hits each. Nance had a hit and two RBIs. She also scored a run. Rethmeyer, Daughtery, and Lee collected a hit and an RBI each.

UP NEXT



The Wildcats hit the road on Friday to take on Itawamba. The doubleheader is set to get underway at noon and will be livestreamed at LetsGoICCTV.com.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).