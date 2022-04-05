No. 17 Softball plays at Decatur

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast hits the road Wednesday for its midweek MACCC doubleheader, this time at East Central.

First pitch in Decatur is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/.

Records

MGCCC: 16-15/8-4 MACCC, 4 th place in conference

place in conference East Central: 18-14/7-7 MACCC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC swept Coahoma in a pair of five-inning games on Sunday, winning 14-1 and 15-0 at Perkinston.

East Central swept Mississippi Delta in Moorhead on Saturday, winning 10-5 and 7-3.

Previous Meeting

On March 18, 2021, Gulf Coast outslugged East Central 19-18 and 7-6 at Perkinston. The Bulldogs rallied from a pair of seven-run deficits in the first game.

Three Ahead

Saturday, April 9: vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 3/5 p.m.

Friday, April 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2/4 p.m.

