No. 17 Softball plays at Decatur

Published 12:37 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast hits the road Wednesday for its midweek MACCC doubleheader, this time at East Central.

 

First pitch in Decatur is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 16-15/8-4 MACCC, 4th place in conference
  • East Central: 18-14/7-7 MACCC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC swept Coahoma in a pair of five-inning games on Sunday, winning 14-1 and 15-0 at Perkinston.
  • East Central swept Mississippi Delta in Moorhead on Saturday, winning 10-5 and 7-3.

Previous Meeting

On March 18, 2021, Gulf Coast outslugged East Central 19-18 and 7-6 at Perkinston. The Bulldogs rallied from a pair of seven-run deficits in the first game.

Three Ahead

  • Saturday, April 9: vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 12: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 3/5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2/4 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Lady Blue Devils win at home over the Bearcats while Blue Devils falls on the road to the Panthers

Pearl River’s Cole Tolbert and Emily Rigney named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

ICC’s Will Verdung named MACCC Player of the Week

Baseball debuts video board Wednesday

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar