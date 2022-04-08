No. 17 MGCCC hosts Cancer Awareness Day

Published 2:23 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast will hold Cancer Awareness Day on Saturday at its MACCC softball doubleheader against East Mississippi.

 

First pitch in the doubleheader will be at noon. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10299817.

Ceremonies will start 15 minutes before the game.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 16-17/8-6 MACCC, 7th place in conference
  • Opponent: 4-29/0-14 MACCC, T-13th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost a pair at East Central on Thursday, falling 5-4 and 9-0 in five innings.
  • East Mississippi lost twice at Northeast Mississippi on Thursday, losing 16-6 and 13-6.

Previous Meeting

On March 27, 2021, Gulf Coast beat East Mississippi twice in Scooba, winning 8-2 and 15-0 in five innings.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, March 12: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 3/5 p.m.
  • Friday, March 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2/4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 20: vs. Southwest Mississippi, 3/5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

