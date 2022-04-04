No. 17 Bulldogs blast Coahoma

PERKINSTON — No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast cruised to a pair of five-inning, run-rule victories Sunday on Military + First Responders Appreciation Day at Ross-Smith Field.

The Bulldogs beat Coahoma 14-1 and 15-0 to improve to 16-15 overall and 8-4 in MACCC play.

“It’s a good day to get everybody in,” Gulf Coast coach David Kuhn said. “I thought we swung the bats well all day, played good defense overall. We pitched fine and did what we were supposed to do. Take care of business.”

The Bulldogs took advantage of a slew of Coahoma walks and hit batters all day. They had only five hits in the first game, with Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) getting a triple and a single.

Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights) got the win in relief.

The Bulldogs had nine hits in the second game, with Jones picking up two more. Akira Causey (Fr., Meridian/Southeast Lauderdale) and Kaydee Smith (Fr., D’Iberville/D’Iberville) got their first collegiate hits in the fourth inning. Causey had a two-run single, and Smith yanked a two-run double in the left-field corner.

“That’s huge,” Kuhn said. “I got chills when that happened.”

Coahoma is 3-21, 0-12.

Gulf Coast hits the road Wednesday for a doubleheader at East Central. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Decatur. The games will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.