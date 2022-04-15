No. 17 Bulldogs blast Bears

No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast destroyed Southwest Mississippi 9-0 in its MACCC women’s tennis regular-season finale Tuesday.

The Bulldogs lost just two games in nine matches to close out the regular season 13-6 overall, 13-5 MACCC. They’ll finish third in the conference race.

Gulf Coast didn’t drop a game in three doubles matches. Kasey Kent (So., Ridgeland/Ridgeland), Hayden Hensarling (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), Abigail Garman (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock) and Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave) followed that up by double-bageling their singles opponents.

Southwest is 2-15, 2-15.

Gulf Coast will play in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in Ellisville on April 21. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for the next two days.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9 def. Southwest Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Kasey Kent (GC) def. Larina Anderson-Skyla Preston, 8-0

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Hayden Hensarling (GC) def. Anne Speights-Kelsey Jones, 8-0

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Jaslyn Young-Lexi Freeman, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Anderson, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Kent (GC) def. Preston, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Hensarling (GC) def. Jones, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Askin (GC) def. Young, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Garman (GC) def. Freeman, 6-1, 6-0

No. 6: Chelette (GC) def. Speights, 6-0, 6-0

