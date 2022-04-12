No. 15 Men finish regular season at Southwest

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast finishes the MACCC men’s tennis regular season with a trip to Southwest Mississippi.

The Bulldogs travel to Summit on Tuesday with first serves set for 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs have clinched second place in the conference, giving them a bye in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

Records

MGCCC: 17-2/15-2 MACCC, 2 nd place in conference

place in conference Southwest Mississippi: 4-12/4-12 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 5-4 at Jones on Friday.

Opponent recap of previous games

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Southwest 9-0 on Feb. 22 in Perkinston.

Next Up

April 22-23: NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Ellisville

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.