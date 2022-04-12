No. 15 Men finish regular season at Southwest

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast finishes the MACCC men’s tennis regular season with a trip to Southwest Mississippi.

 

The Bulldogs travel to Summit on Tuesday with first serves set for 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs have clinched second place in the conference, giving them a bye in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 17-2/15-2 MACCC, 2nd place in conference
  • Southwest Mississippi: 4-12/4-12 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 5-4 at Jones on Friday.
  • Opponent recap of previous games

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Southwest 9-0 on Feb. 22 in Perkinston.

Next Up

  • April 22-23: NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Ellisville

 

