No. 15 Men finish regular season at Southwest
Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast finishes the MACCC men’s tennis regular season with a trip to Southwest Mississippi.
The Bulldogs travel to Summit on Tuesday with first serves set for 2 p.m.
The Bulldogs have clinched second place in the conference, giving them a bye in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.
Records
- MGCCC: 17-2/15-2 MACCC, 2nd place in conference
- Southwest Mississippi: 4-12/4-12 MACCC, 8th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 5-4 at Jones on Friday.
- Opponent recap of previous games
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Southwest 9-0 on Feb. 22 in Perkinston.
Next Up
- April 22-23: NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Ellisville
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.