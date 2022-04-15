No. 15 Bulldogs bash Bears

No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast wiped out Southwest Mississippi 9-0 in the Bulldogs MACCC men’s tennis regular-season finale.

Gulf Coast won big at Summit to complete the season sweep of the Bears. The Bulldogs are 18-2 overall, 16-2 MACCC. They had already clinched second place in the conference standings which earns them a first-round bye in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

Pedro Molero (So., Maracaibo, Venezuela/U.E. Instituto Americano Joseph John Thomson) and Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central) teamed to win No. 1 doubles and Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse) and Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) won at No. 2 doubles, both by 8-1 scores.

Gayk won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, as did Molero at No. 3 singles. Fudge and Chace Bolan dropped only one game each in their straight-set victories.

Southwest is 4-13, 4-13.

Gulf Coast will play in the Region 23 Tournament in Ellisville starting April 22. That will be the semifinals, with the championship set for the following day.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Southwest Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Canden Grantham-Tyler Howell, 8-1

No. 2: Paul Gayk-Anderson Dulaney (GC) def. Parker Wilks-Caleb Boutwell, 8-1

No. 3: Chace Bolan-Kyle Bond (GC) def. J.P. Johnson-Ryan Simmons, 8-6

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Boutwell, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Fudge (GC) def. Johnson, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Molero (GC) def. Howell, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Dulaney (GC) def. Grantham, 6-3, 6-1

No. 5: Bond (GC) def. Simmons, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6: Bolan (GC) def. Wilks, 6-1, 6-0

