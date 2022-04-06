Nicole Brown, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Nicole Brown, an art and ceramics teacher at Pearl River Central High School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Brown teaches Art 1 and 2 as well as two levels of ceramics at the high school.

This is her first year as a teacher, but second working within the district. Prior to becoming a teacher, she served as the parent liaison for the district.

Her favorite part of teaching is her students.

“Each day they remind me why I made the choice to teach,” Brown said.

“I want my students to understand their strengths, learn to respect their weaknesses and to never question their ability,” Brown said.

One thing her students may not know about her is that she aims to be optimistic in every situation.