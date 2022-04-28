Motorcyclist Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Lacombe – This morning, shortly after 6:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 190 at Marc Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Gregory Lober of Lacombe.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Marc Drive. At the same time, a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Lober, was eastbound on U.S. Hwy 190. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota failed to yield from the stop sign at the U.S. Hwy 190 intersection and began to make a left turn into the westbound lane. The Toyota turned directly into the path of Lober’s Kawasaki. This resulted in the Kawasaki striking the left side of the Toyota.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Lober sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and was not injured during the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The investigation into this crash is ongoing and troopers will forward their findings to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office for consultation of criminal and/or traffic violations pending the completion of the investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.