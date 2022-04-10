Morgan Penot, Student of the Week

Published 1:02 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Morgan Penot, a student at Poplarville Upper Elementary, was named Student of the Week. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Poplarville Upper Elementary fifth grader Morgan Penot as this week’s Student of the Week.

Penot was described by her reading teacher Hannah Breland, as a student who works hard all the time and puts in the extra effort to help other students. Recently, Penot tested above the eight-grade reader level, an achievement Penot and her teacher are proud of. After the achievement was announced, other students at Poplarville Upper Elementary have been motivated to reach a higher reading level.

Penot said she animals and is a natural caretaker.

“I kind of want to be a veterinarian but I also want to be a teacher, there are a lot of different kind of things I want to do,” Penot said.

