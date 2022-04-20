Mike Ezell Campaign for Congress Launches First TV Ad Today

“After you’ve been shot at, the last thing you’re afraid of is a swarm of bees…or liberal politicians in Congress.”

(Pascagoula, Miss.) – Sheriff Mike Ezell’s campaign for U.S. Congress launched its first television ad today featuring his wife, Suzette, highlighting Sheriff Ezell’s experience as a law enforcement officer for the past 40 years, and noting that Ezell is also a beekeeper.

In the ad, Suzette Ezell says, “My husband, Mike, is our Sheriff, and now he’s running for Congress. He’s been a law enforcement officer for 40 years. He’s also a beekeeper. Mike is fearless. As Sheriff, he cleaned up corruption, saved taxpayers millions of dollars, and he’ll do the same in Washington. After you’ve been shot at, the last thing you’re afraid of is a swarm of bees…or liberal politicians in Congress.”

“I’m excited about starting our television ad campaign today,” said Sheriff Ezell. “For more than a year, I’ve been working hard on the campaign trail to tell voters about my experience in law enforcement because we need someone who will show up, speak up and stand up for our conservative values every day in Congress.”

Ezell started his campaign for Congress in April, 2021, and announced his campaign’s County Chairs in every county in December, 2021. Ezell was the first candidate to file his qualifying paperwork for this year’s Republican primary election which will be held on June 7, 2022.

Sheriff Ezell is a Republican who has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014 when he was first elected in a special election and re-elected to the position in 2015, and again in 2019 as the first Sheriff in Jackson County to run unopposed. Sheriff Ezell has 40 years of service in law enforcement including working in the Pascagoula Police Department, Chief of Police of Ocean Springs, and Sheriff of Jackson County.

Ezell graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy and obtained a degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was also selected to attend the FBI National Academy and later worked with the FBI on their Safe Streets Task Force. He is an active member of the Jackson County Republican Club and the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association. He and his wife, Suzette, live in Pascagoula and are active members of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. They have one daughter, son-in-law, and a granddaughter.