MHP works fatal Rankin County crash

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I 55 south in Rankin County.

A 2003 Toyota Sequoia driven by Detrick Robinson, 46, of Jackson, MS, was traveling south on I 55. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. Detrick Robinson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.