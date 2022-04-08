MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 East in Jackson County at the 51-mile marker. A 2014 Cadillac XTS passenger car driven by 81-year-old James Cockrell of Daphne, AL, traveled east on Interstate 10 when it collided with the rear of a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer that was stopped on the right shoulder. James Cockrell received fatal injuries from the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.