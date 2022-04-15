MHP worked double fatal collision in Hancock County

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County.

A 2021 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by Daniel Bermudez, 23, of Mission, TX, traveled West on Interstate 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with several trees.

Passengers Denisee Romero, 22, and Giancarlo Bermudez, three months old, both from Mission, TX, received fatal injuries in the crash.

Daniel F. Bermudez, two years of age, of Mission, TX, and the driver both received life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.