MHP responds to fatal crash in Hancock County

Published 10:25 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 8:19 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Highway 607 in Hancock County.

A 2009 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Adalberto Miguel Torres, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, was traveling east on Interstate 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Torres was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice

Derby Whitesand VFD Board addresses complaints with Supervisors

Reeves signs Legislation giving teachers and assistant teachers largest pay raise in state history

Department of Health Warns of Safety After the Storm

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar