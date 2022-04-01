MHP responds to fatal crash in Hancock County

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 8:19 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Highway 607 in Hancock County.

A 2009 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Adalberto Miguel Torres, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, was traveling east on Interstate 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Torres was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.