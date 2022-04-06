Men’s Basketball tryout announced

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball coach Tim Ryan will hold a tryout on April 23.

 

The tryout will be held at the Weathers-Wentzell Center at Perk starting at 10 a.m. It is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. The tryout will cost $30 per player.

It is open to all unsigned players who meet NJCAA and MACCC eligibility standards. Bring practice clothing and shoes, as well as a current physical.

 

For more information, contact assistant coach Lane Below at william.below@mgccc.edu.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

