MDOT District 1 Equipment Operators Roadeo winners announced

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) held its annual Equipment Operators Roadeo for District 1 at the district office in Tupelo on Thursday, April 14.

“Roadeos are a good way to showcase and emphasize safety and the skill set of our employees,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “It was great to see the capabilities of our workers, and their hard work throughout the year is vital in providing safe roadways throughout the state.”

Focusing on efficiency and skill, MDOT’s roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision. The event and judging criteria provide feedback and let operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition.

District 1 events and winners are as follows:

Lowboy: First Place – Matthew “Matt” King; Second Place – Jarrett Watson; Third Place – Steve Bass.

Single-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Eric Plunkett; Second Place – Jacob Glissen; Third Place – Steve Bass.

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Roger Brown; Second Place – Michael Pannell; Third Place – Phil “Woodrow” Koon.

Backhoe: First Place – Simpson Wofford; Second Place – Randy Chrestman; Third Place – Phil “Woodrow” Koon.

Motor Grader: First Place – Simpson Wofford; Second Place – Lance Jones; Third Place – Dennis Washington.

Bushhog: First Place – Matt Barkley; Second Place – Steve Tackitt; Third Place – Phil Witt.

Click here for photos and video. Winners are left to right in each photo. Also pictured in each photo is District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn (far left) District 1 Maintenance Engineer Johnny Shields (left) and District 1 Assistant Maintenance Engineer Jason Flurry (right).

The top two winners from each event advance to the state finals. At the state competition, winners from all six districts will compete and a state champion will be crowned.

For more information about the Equipment Operators Roadeo, visit GoMDOT.com.