MBN seizes drugs, guns from Jackson area complex

JACKSON, Miss. – On, Friday, April 8, 2022, through Sunday, April 10, 2022, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), in conjunction with several other participating agencies conducted a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in the city of Jackson, with an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

“This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but a major win for our capital city and its residents,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep illegal weapons and drugs off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. Thank you to the Department of Public Safety and our law enforcement partners for another job well done.”

As a result of this operation, over $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized. The drugs seized consisted of 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, and 4 pounds of MDMA powder.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has demonstrated its commitment to keeping Mississippians safe time and time again,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “These operations are further proof of that. We can and will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our citizens safe.”

This operation also seized 28 weapons including high powered rifles and 292 illegal bottles of alcohol.

49 individuals were arrested, and the charges include:

35 Possession of Marijuana 8 Felony Charges 27 Misdemeanor Charges

2 Felony Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

5 Felony Possession of MDMA

1 Sale of Methamphetamine

3 Possession of Alcohol with the intent to sell without a license

2 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2 Possession of a firearm (2 stolen)

2 Possession of cocaine

1 Public Intoxication

1 Resisting Arrest

1 Suspended License

1 Felony Eluding

1 Possession of Paraphernalia

1 Failure to Yield to Blue Lights

1 Reckless Driving

9 Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

“This is an ongoing operation, and more arrests are anticipated,” said MBN Director Steven Maxwell.

Multiple agencies assisted in this weekend operation, including Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.