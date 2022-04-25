MBI working officer involved shooting in Rankin County

Published 2:09 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting with Rankin County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Rankin County, westbound on Interstate 20.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

