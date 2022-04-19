Funeral Services for Martha Kaye Smith, age 70, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Registered Nurse and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Lafayette Smith Sr.; sons, Timothy Paul Smith and Elton Deon Ekornes; granddaughter, Laken Skye Pearson; brothers, Cecil Forrest Smith, Otis Smith, Steve S. Smith, and John Edward Smith; uncles, D. L. Dillard and Alvin Dillard.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Vonnie Marie Dillard Smith; fiance’, Buck Borchert; daughter, Tanya Hobgood (William) Pate; sons, Pete (Rebecca) Hobgood and Jason (Lindsey) Hobgood; grandchildren, Timothy Garrett Rasco, Victoria Hobgood, Gabriel Hobgood, Abigail Hobgood, Bryson Hobgood, MaKayla Hobgood, Dawson Hobgood, Sarah Balnis, Alexis Hobgood, Jason Hobgood, Baylee Hobgood, and Kohen Hobgood; great grandchildren, Stephen Paul Vargo Jr., River Marie Vargo, Ellie Kaye Vargo, and Alax Carter Vargo; brother, Maurice Lafayette Smith Jr. and James Michael Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

