Martha Kaye Smith

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Martha Kaye Smith, age 70, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Registered Nurse and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Lafayette Smith Sr.; sons, Timothy Paul Smith and Elton Deon Ekornes; granddaughter, Laken Skye Pearson; brothers, Cecil Forrest Smith, Otis Smith, Steve S. Smith, and John Edward Smith; uncles, D. L. Dillard and Alvin Dillard.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Vonnie Marie Dillard Smith; fiance’, Buck Borchert; daughter, Tanya Hobgood (William) Pate; sons, Pete (Rebecca) Hobgood and Jason (Lindsey) Hobgood; grandchildren, Timothy Garrett Rasco, Victoria Hobgood, Gabriel Hobgood, Abigail Hobgood, Bryson Hobgood, MaKayla Hobgood, Dawson Hobgood, Sarah Balnis, Alexis Hobgood, Jason Hobgood, Baylee Hobgood, and Kohen Hobgood; great grandchildren, Stephen Paul Vargo Jr., River Marie Vargo, Ellie Kaye Vargo, and Alax Carter Vargo; brother, Maurice Lafayette Smith Jr. and James Michael Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

More Obituaries

Dorothy “Pearline” Carter Tillman

Willie Mae Reynolds

Edgar John Ladner

Billy Joe Mitchell

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar