Maroon Tide spark up late to defeat Trojans

Published 2:17 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

On Saturday, the Picayune Maroon Tide picked up a late win over non-district opponent West Marion Trojans.

 

After four innings the Maroon Tide found themselves down 2-1, but at the top of the sixth the team tied the game at 2-2 with a single run. To break the tie, the Maroon Tide scored 5 unanswered runs to beat the Trojans 7-2.

Statistically, the Maroon Tide had a total of six RBIs, Tanner Busby and Copper Moreaux both had two. They had six base steals from five different players and pitchers Moreaux, and Kyler King combined for three strikeouts.

 

This win puts the Maroon Tide at 10-15 overall.

They’ll host district opponent the West Harrison Hurricanes (4-18 overall 2-4 in district) on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

 

