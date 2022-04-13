Maroon Tide knock off the Hurricanes, 6-2

The Picayune Maroon Tide began their two game win streak after beating the West Harrison Hurricanes, 6-2 on Tuesday night. Picayune’s Head Baseball Coach Evan Nichelson was pleased to mark Tuesday as their first night with zero strikeouts.

“It was the first game all year we didn’t have a strike out so I was real pleased with the way the kids came out and battled and grinded their bats out, and good things happened,” he said.

“Was really impressed with our bats, we grinded out our at bats, hopefully that can keep going into the playoffs.”

During Tuesdays game the Maroon Tide trailed 1-0 after one inning, but after the third, they lead 3-1 courtesy of a double run in the second inning and single run in the third inning. Both teams matched single runs in the forth inning, then the Maroon Tide capped of the game both a another double run at the bottom of the fifth.

Notable plays were Brady Robertson’s big two out RBI, and Chris Davis also had a big two out RBI. Then Kyler King had triple that sparked the offense.

“We came out and played well, Tanner Busby was really good on the mound, he went the distance and kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win… Those guys provided a big spark,” said Nichelson.

At 11-15 overall and 3-4 in districts the Maroon Tide are eligible for this season 2022 playoffs. With that in mind, Nichelson and his Maroon Tide players look to continue to get better everyday,

“And go from there.” he says.

Next the Maroon Tide will host the Long Beach Bearcat (13-7 overall 5-2 district) on April 14 at 7 p.m.