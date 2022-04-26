Celebration of Life Memorial Services for Luke Joseph Lisotta, age 86, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 am at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Biloxi National Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a retired Barber; Luke’s Tonsorial Parlor and attended West Union Baptist Church. Luke was a Veteran who served in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Lisotta and Josephine Blanda Lisotta; granddaughter, Cassandra Godar.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Geri Lyles Lisotta; daughter, Lori (Kevin) Cossitt; sons, Leonard (Kay) Lisotta, Thomas Lisotta, and James Lisotta; grandchildren, Dustin Godar, Kristin (Cody) Bost, Leslie (Chris) Joyce, Kevin Lisotta, Anthony Lisotta, Josie Lisotta, and Luke Lisotta; 7 great grandchildren.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Asbury House at www.asbury.net in memory of Luke.