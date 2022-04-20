Lottery Makes $11.5 Million Transfer

JACKSON, MISS — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its March transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 to $95,345,892.21.

Of the FY22 transfer total so far, the Lottery has sent $80 million to the state to assist with road and bridge needs and $15,345,892.21 to benefit the Education Enhancement Fund. The March transfer marks the first monthly transfer fully directed to fund education.

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.