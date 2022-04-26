Funeral Services for Lindell Keith Skipper Sr., age 78, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:00 am at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Jason Skipper, Elder Terry Robertson, and Elder Neal Davis will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Heavy Duty Mechanic, a deacon and member of Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Keith was a loving husband, father, Papa, and devoted man of God who loved his family and his church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Skipper and Lois Onita Tate Skipper; son, Lindell Keith Skipper Jr; brothers, H. A. “Buster” Skipper and Troy Wayne Skipper.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 devoted years, Winnie Faye Skipper; daughter, Janice (Joey) Dillard; son, Jason (Tonya) Skipper; daughter in law, Elizabeth Skipper; grandchildren, Cody Evan Dillard, Bethani (Thomas) Heck, Noah Skipper, Abigail Skipper, Titus Skipper, and Cady Ann Dillard; great grandchildren, Amethyst and Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com