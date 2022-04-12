Lady Maroon Tide sweep series with Lady Hornets in 6-4 win

On a cloudy and slightly rainy Monday afternoon, non-district opponents the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide and the Poplarville Lady Hornets competed for seven innings in a game where the Lady Maroon Tide came out on top.

The win moves the team to 15-8 on the season, and the Lady Hornets fell to 6-15 on the season.

The Lady Maroon Tide had an early 4-1 lead after two innings.

At the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Hornets made the score 4-2 after a Sarah Rawls single RBI.

The Lady Maroon Tide closed out the inning by tagging Rayelin Davis at third base and when catcher Brooklyn Keller snagged a fly ball.

At the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Hornets tied the game at 4-4 after a double RBI play by Rawls. Lady Maroon Tide’s Kylie Burnette closed out the inning after making an easy scoop and play to first base.

At the top of the fifth, with Barcley Martinez on first, a base hit by Keller allowed Martinez to triple home.

Leading after Katie Hedgepeth connected at bat for another single RBI.

This gave the Lady Maroon Tide a 6-4 lead at the end of the inning.

The following innings featured no added runs because of the solid defense from both teams. A lot of deep fly balls were caught, and the pitching was competitive as multiple batters from both teams were served strikeouts.

Next, the Lady Maroon Tide will host the Purvis Tornadoes (9-6) Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.

The Lady Hornets will host Law County Cougars (7-11) this Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m.